OPNFV Euphrates Debuts Providing Kubernetes Integration

The Linux Foundation announced the release of the OPNFV Project's Euphrates release on Oct. 24, providing new capabilities for service provider and enterprise networks.

The OPNFV Euphrates release is the fifth since the project was initially launchedin September 2014. "Euphrates brings a deeper level of maturity to the platform," Tapio Tallgren, chair of Technical Steering Committee (TSC), OPNFV, and lead software architect, Nokia’s Mobile Architecture Unit stated.

When OPNFV first launched containers were in their infancy and so too was the Kubernetes container orchestration project, but that's no longer the case in October 2017. One of the key new features in OPNFV Euphrates is integration with container technologies, including Kubernetes.

"With this initial integration of Kubernetes with the existing stack of open source network components, Euphrates enables NFV to make significant advances in the journey towards cloud native," Heather Kirksey, director, OPNFV stated.

In a 2016 video interview with EnterpriseNetworkingPlanetKirksey explained that the whole manner in which OPNVF is built is by taking the best of open-source networking to create an NFV platform.

In addition to the Kubernetes integration, OPNFV Euphrates also has the the ability to deploy containerized OpenStack via the OpenStack Kolla project.

Another new component that has landed in the OPNFV Euphrates update is technology from the Calipso project which provides monitoring and analysis capabilities for virtual networking. Calipso will now complement the existing Barometer and Doctor frameworks to help networking professionals understand and develop service assurance levels.

From a security perspective, the new Moon project provides security management capabilities to OPNFV Euphrates.

"In order to avoid losing control over the VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) in the cloud, Moon aims at designing and developing a security management system for OPNFV," the project abstractstates.

