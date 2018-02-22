AT&T Brings Akraino Networking Project to Edge of the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation has been particularly busy in 2018 thus far, consolidating its existing networking projects under a single umbrella, known as LF Networking. That umbrella might need to get a bit larger, as on Feb. 20, the Linux Foundation announced the new Akraino project, with code coming initially from AT&T.

Akraino is about edge cloud infrastructure for carrier networks. The basic idea behind edge computing is that it enables basic processing of data and analysis at the edge of a network, while sending higher-order function to a more powerful cloud back-end infrastructure. Edge is set to be particularly useful for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments.

"This project will bring the extensive work AT&T has already done to create low-latency, carrier-grade technology for the edge that address latency and reliability needs," Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation stated. "Akraino Edge Cloud complements LF Networking projects like ONAP in automating services from edge to core. "

Open Network Automation Project (ONAP) had its first release in November 2017. ONAP was originally formed in February 2017 as an integration of AT&T's ECOMP and China Mobile's Open-O network automation projects.

Technical details on the Akraino effort are sparse at this point, with the project's website not providing any links to code repositories or design architecture. The plan is for project code to debut in the second quarter of 2018.

"Akraino, coupled with ONAP and OpenStack, will help to accelerate progress towards development of next-generation, network-based edge services, fueling a new ecosystem of applications for 5G and IoT,” Mazin Gilbert, vice president of advanced technology at AT&T Labs, stated.

