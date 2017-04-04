Cilium Project Aims to Improve Container Networking Security

Dan Wendlandt is well known in the networking community for his work at Nicira/VMware on Software Defined Networking and as one of the founding visionaries behind the OpenStack Neutron networking project.

Wendlandt left VMware in March 2016 to become a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, where he remained until December. In January 2017, Wendlandt officially moved over to his new startup, known as Covalent, which is still in its stealth mode, though it is now clear what the company is focused on.

At the Kubecon/Cloud Native Con EU event in Germany last week, Wendlandt was staffing the booth for an open-source networking project called Cilium, which is being backed by his new startup Covalent.

The Cilium project defines itself as Linux Native, HTTP Aware Network Security for Containers, according to the project's github page.

In a video interview with Wendlandt, he echoed the github project page description noting that Cilum is network security specially tailored for micro-services operating at the HTTP level. From a management perspective, he explained that Cilium has policies that an administrator can distribute to the nodes.

"So you can distribute your policy about what services can talk to each other," Wendlandt said.

Though it's still early days for Cilium, Wendlandt said that the technology is already integrated with Docker's libnetwork for networking as well as with Kubernetes.

Watch the full video interview with Dan Wendlandt below:

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at EnterpriseNetworkingPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.