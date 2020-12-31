Open Source Networking in 2020, Dent Gets First Release, OPNFV Gets its Last Release

The Linux Foundation has been making steady inroads in the networking market in recent years and 2020 was certainly no exception.

Recently, the Linux Foundation hosted open source networking efforts for DENT, a project to enable disaggregated enterprise network operating systems for edge computing that launched in 2019 and had its first major release on December 17, 2020. The first release of DENT is codenamed “Arthur”, a nod to the fictional Arthur Dent who is the protagonist in the classic Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy science fiction series.

Also read: Linux Foundation Puts a new DENT in Edge Networking

"With the Arthur release, we’re witnessing the makings of an open network operating system, control plane, and management plane that will transform how enterprises address their distributed edge challenges," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at The Linux Foundation. “The DENT community has grown quickly and executed on this first major code release at a time when the entire industry is rethinking the future of retail and campus environments."

Final Release of OPNFV

While December 2020 marked the first release for DENT, it also marked the final standalone release of the The Open Platform for Network Function Virtualization (OPNFV) project, with the debut of the Jerma 10.0 milestone. The OPNFV project was originally launched by the Linux Foundation in 2014. OPNFV was intended to combine multiple projects together in a reference architecture that enables network operators to support network function virtualization.

Over the last six years, the needs of network operators have increasingly shifted to cloud operations and has led to the rise of other efforts, including the Cloud iNFrastructure Telco Taskforce (CNTT), which was formed in April 2019. OPNFV is set to officially merge with CNTT in January 2021, marking the end of OPNFV as a standalone effort. Moving forward the merged OPNFV and CNTT groups will create a new project within the Linux Foundation known as “Anuket”, which will officially launch on January 27, 2021.

Also read: LF Networking Moving Forward to Consolidate Open Source Networking Efforts

DENT and Anuket

Both DENT and Anuket are part of the incredible success story that the Linux Foundation has enabled with its open source networking efforts over the past decade. A report issued by the Linux Foundation in September 2020 valued all of the projects under the LF Networking umbrella to be worth approximately $7.3 billion. That's not a small number, and it's not a small amount of code either — 88 million lines of code, in fact.