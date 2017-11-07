Juniper Integrates AppFormix into Contrail Cloud for OpenStack

The cloud is one of the primary growth drivers across multiple sectors of IT and is a key component for networking vendors, including Juniper.

At the OpenStack Summit in Sydney, Australia, Juniper announced multiple enhancements to its Contrail Cloud Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform. Among the enhancements are integrated AppFormix visibility capabilities and integrated support for Red Hat's Ceph Storage platform.

Juniper acquiredAppFormix in December 2016, in a bid to help improve SDN application infrastructure. AppFormix's technology includes automation and visibility features that help organizations with real0time control and monitoring of cloud infrastructure

The new release of Contrail Cloud not includes an integrated AppFormix capability, bringing what had been a separate set of services directly into Contrail. Juniper is specifically tailoring the AppFormix capabilities for Network Function Virtualization (NFC) service assurance. The integrated platform makes use of machine learning to automatically and continuously learn what is going on in a cloud environment and help to make adjustments to NFV service to maintain continuous service levels.

"Realizing the benefits of the cloud is near the top of the list for strategic imperatives for nearly all service providers big and small -- equivalent to keeping costs low and innovation high," – Pratik Roychowdhury, senior director of product management, Contrail at Juniper Networks stated. "Based on our experiences in helping to run the cloud networks of some of the largest telcos in the world, we are introducing an easy, prescriptive path to building and operating a cloud, and making it available to all."

Contrail Cloud is now also moving to a Red Hat OpenStack Platform base and uses Red Hat Ceph Storage. Back in February 2015, Juniper partneredwith Canonical to use Ubuntu as the base OpenStack Linux operating system at the foundation of the Contrail Cloud platform.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Juniper Networks to reduce the complexity of building a cloud and deliver an open, cloud-grade solution," Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager, OpenStack, Red Hat stated. "Building on Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage, Contrail Cloud offers a compelling solution for customers to help them realize the true benefits of cloud and NFV."

