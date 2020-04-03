OpenDaylight Magnesium Advances Open Source Software Defined Networking

Seven years after launching as the Linux Foundation's first networking effort, the OpenDaylight project is still going strong.

On March 31, the OpenDaylight Magnesium release became generally available marking the 12th release of the open source Software Defined Networking (SDN) controller platform. The OpenDaylight project was officially announced in April 2013 with a long list of marquee sponsor all focused on the goal of creating an open source SDN controller. OpenDaylight has two releases in any given year, with Magnesium following up the Sodium and Neon releases from 2019.

As is often the case, there are updates to existing projects as well as the addition of new projects in the Magnesium release. OpenDaylight is a platform that is comprised of multiple modular component project that users can choose to mix and match in different configurations as needed.

Deterministic Networking Comes to OpenDaylight

Among the new projects that have landed in OpenDaylight Magnesiums is the DetNet project.

DetNet is a Deterministic Networking project which aims to provide a very precise, deterministic set of networking characteristics including guaranteed bandwidth and bounded latency. The need for deterministic attributes in networking is critical for real-time applications that need to be execute with the exact same attributes every time.

The release notes for Magnesium state that DetNet includes a number of Layer3 deterministic networking and Layer2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) techniques,

"Architecturally, DetNet applications communicate with MD-SAL over RESTCONF API and the southbound DetNet controller enables MD-SAL to obtain topology information about DetNet bridges and to subsequently configure them by using the NETCONF protocol," the notes state. "The Magnesium release includes the first version of DetNet with time sync support for TSN, topology discovery for DetNet bridges, the southbound controller plugin, and features to manage the end-to-end information flow and service configuration, QoS, and optimal path calculation."

The seed code for the DetNet project was contributed to the OpenDaylight project by telecommunications firm ZTE.

Plastic Brings Translation by Intent to SDN

Another new project is Plastic, which is based on seed code and initial contributions from Lumina Networks.

"The model-to-model translation problem is pervasive in writing SDN controller applications, both internally and in supporting microservices," the release notes state. "Plastic emphasizes writing translations intended to be as resilient to model changes as possible."

