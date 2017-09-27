OpenDaylight Nitrogen Released Providing SDN Modularity

The open-source OpenDaylight project release its second milestone update for 2017 on Sept. 26, with the debut of the Nitrogen release.

Nitrogen is the seventh major release from OpenDaylight and follows the Carbon release that debutedin June 2017. OpenDaylight first started in April 2013 as a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, with the goal of building an open SDN platform.

OpenDaylight Nitrogen had the shortest release cycle of any OpenDaylight release, as part of an effort to better synchronize with OpenStack, OPNFV and ONAP networking efforts.

The primary update in the Nitrogen release is a re-factoring to support the Apache Karaf 4.0 container bundle. With a Karaf container approach, the idea is that OpenDaylight can have a more modular platform architecture approach that enables organizations to pick and choose the different SDN elements they require.

"Because Karaf allows us to specify high level features which users can be installed in the container, we have the opportunity to allow users to have exactly the high level features they want," the OpenDaylight wiki states.

An additional development benefit of Karaf is that individual OpenDaylight projects can have both stable and experimental features published which makes it possible for projects to innovate without disrupting their stable components.

Looking forward, the eighth release of OpenDaylight will be called oxygen and will benefit from a longer 8 month release cycle. The Linux Foundation has scheduled the Design Forum for Oxygen to be held October 9-10.

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at EnterpriseNetworkingPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.