OpenBMP Project Comes to Linux Foundation as SNAS.io

The Open BGP Monitoring Protocol (OpenBMP) collection framework is now being renamed and brought to the Linux Foundation as a new project known as snas.io.

The OpenBMP project defined itself as an open source implementation of the draft-ietf-grow-bmp-17 protocol. BMP is a protocol to monitor BGP sessions.

"BMP is intended to provide a convenient interface for obtaining route views," the IETF draft states. "The design goals are to keep BMP simple, useful, easily implemented, and minimally service-affecting. BMP is not suitable for use as a routing protocol."

The new SNAS.io project follows the same protocol model. SNAS is an acronym for Streaming Network Analytics System.

"All BGP packets are pre-parsed by the snas collector and can be accessed via centralized APIs," the SNAS.io project sites states. "Distributed, low foot print collector leveraging a high performing message bus make it possible for real time streaming analytics."

The snas.io project is being backed by Cisco, Internet Initiative of Japan (IIJ), Liberty Global, Pmacct, RouteViews, and the University of California, San Diego.

"SNAS.io addresses the network operational problem of real-time analytics of the routing topology and load on the network," David Ward, SVP, CTO of Engineering and Chief Architect, Cisco said in a statement. "Any NetDev or Operator working to understand the dynamics of the topology in any IP network can benefit from SNAS.io's capability to access real-time routing topology and streaming analytics."

As to why the project is being renamed from OpenBMP it all has to do with an expanded focus.

"Since it launched two years ago, it has expanded to include other software components to make real-time streaming of millions of routing objects a viable solution," Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking and Orchestration at The Linux Foundation. "The name change helps reflect the project’s growing scope."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at EnterpriseNetworkingPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.