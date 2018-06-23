Linux Networking Efforts Advances with New DPDK and OpenSwitch Releases.

The Linux Foundation is home to multiple open-source networking projects. On June 21, both OpenSwitch and the and Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) projects released new milestone updates.

Beyond the Deadline: How GDPR Will Impact Your Company's Risk and Security Profile

The OpenSwitch (OPX) project released version 2.3 of its open source network operating system providing users with new management and automation features while the DPDK project released its 18.05 "Venky" update provides improved compression and packet processing capabilities.

OpenSwitch

The OpenSwitch project joined the Linux Foundation two years ago in June 2016. The Open Switch effort originally got its start in October 2015 as a Hewlett Packard (HP) led effort.

The new OPX 2.3 release provides feature enhancements for SNMP support and also adds support for Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) as well as Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System Plus (TACACS+) .

"The ability to install and operationalize individual protocol stacks as applications or micro-features facilitates the design of cost-conscious, composable networks (based on a mixture of best-of-breed hardware and software) that reduce failure domains and improve performance” Alley Hasan, OpenSwitch Project Governing Board chair, wrote in a statement. "The OpenSwitch community is committed to continue developing viable, turn-key solutions for data center operators, as well as for service provider edge and core architectures."

DPDK

The Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) project became part of the Linux Foundation in April 2017 and was originally created by Intel. DPDK is comprised of a suite of tools that helps enable the efficient transfer of packets across the virtualized server infrastructure.

The DPDK 18.05 milestone is the fifth release for the project since joining the Linux Foundation and it benefited from the contributions of over 160 developers working across over 25 different organizations. Among the enhancements in DPDK 18.05 are dynamic memory scaling improvements as well as better virtual function management.

"The first release of DPDK open source code came out eight years ago; since that time, we've built a vibrant community around the DPDK project," Jim St. Leger, DPDK Board chair and Data Plane Software Product Marketing Manager, Intel, wrote in a statement. "We’ve created a series of global DPDK Summit events where the community developers and code consumers gather. The growth in the number of code contributions, participating companies, and developers working on the project continues to reflect the robust, healthy community that the DPDK project is today."

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at EnterpriseNetworkingPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.