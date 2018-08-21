Domain Name Registrations Reach 339.8 Million in 2Q18

Another quarter, and another 6.0 million new domain registrations have been added to the internet.

VeriSign tracks the continued growth of internet domains on a quarterly basis and released its' second quarter 2018 Domain Name Industry Brief (DNIB) on Aug. 16.

According to VeriSign there were 339.8 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), up from 333.8 million at the end of the first quarter. That's a 1.8 percent quarterly gain, or 2.4 percent over the second quarter of 2017.

As has been the case since the beginning of the internet, dot com is the top domain registry, accounting for approximately 135.6 million domain names as of June 30. China's .cn country code TLD (ccTLD) holds on to second spot at 22.7 million. Rounding out the top three is the .tk ccTLD which is a free domain for island of Tokelau, that now has 21.5 million registrations.

The rate of growth for ccTLDs in the second quarter was 3.8 percent year-over years, with a total of 149.7 million registered domains. The combined growth rate for dot com and dot net, which are both managed by VeriSign was slightly lower at 3.7 percent year over year for a combined total of 149.7 million.

ngTLD

While ccTLDs and dot com and dot net are still growing, the same cannot be said for new generic TLDs (ngTLDs). The ngTLD namespace includes hundreds of options including dot xyz and dot online.

At the end of the second quarter there was a total of 21.8 million ngTLD registrations for a 10.4 percent year-over-year decline from 2017.

Sean Michael Kerner is a senior editor at EnterpriseNetworkingPlanet and InternetNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @TechJournalist.